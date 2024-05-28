Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has spoken about the latest Serie A title race after Inter raced ahead of Juventus to claim the title.

In the first half of the season, Juve made it difficult for Inter to prove they were the superior team in the competition.

On paper, Inter had the best squad, while Juve’s quality was inferior due to several factors.

However, the Bianconeri started the campaign well and confidently challenged Inter.

Juve even topped the standings for weeks at some points, but eventually, their season unravelled as they dropped point after point.

One of the games that demolished their confidence was their loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro, and Marotta believes that fixture also gave his side the upper hand in the race.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The best moment of the season was the mathematical victory of the scudetto. The turning point was the victory against Juventus, it was a short face with Allegri and then it became a long short! that anxiety, but not fear because there was an awareness of being strong.”

Juve FC Says

Losing that game to Inter Milan was a big blow to our players’ confidence, and we can tell that from how they struggled to get back to form afterwards.

However, they can learn from that and do much better in the next campaign under a new manager with fresh ideas.