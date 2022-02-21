Berardi insists these two Juventus targets can play for a big club

Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca are two players Juventus have eyed in recent months.

The young Italian attackers have been developing well at Sassuolo and they have turned the Black and Greens into a good giant-killing machine.

In their latest game against Inter Milan, both players scored in a 2-0 win against the champions at San Siro.

The game was one of their best matches and their teammate, Domenico Berardi, reckons they can make an impact at a big club.

He says both players have remained impressive every match week and they also do very well in training sessions.

The former Juve star said via Football Italia: “Both are great players and they are ready to make the step up. They prove that game after game and must keep doing it, including in training sessions.”

It is great to see Scamacca and Raspadori continue to develop well because it means we would get a better player if we sign any of them.

The club has been adding young players to their squad in recent transfer windows.

It would not be a surprise if we intensify efforts to sign one of these Azzurri stars by the end of this season.