The Euro 2020 winner has been in remarkable form over the past few seasons and consistently ranks among the best players in Serie A.

His contributions in terms of goals and assists have been crucial in keeping Sassuolo in the league for a significant period. However, when he suffered a long-term injury, their fate was sealed, leading to relegation.

Despite having rejected a move to Juventus in the past, Berardi has been increasingly open to the idea of joining the Allianz Stadium since last season.

He is now determined for the move to materialise this summer. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Berardi is causing unrest at his current club because of his desire to leave.

While Sassuolo believes they can secure an immediate return to Serie A if he stays, Berardi is adamant about his wish to depart and is pushing for a transfer to Juventus as soon as possible.