Juventus have several players on their radar to strengthen their team in January.

The Bianconeri need new midfielders after the suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli in the last few months.

Several names have been linked to a move to the club, and Juve are expected to make at least one signing.

The club is conducting serious scouting of their targets and was recently in London to watch Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham.

The Dane is just one of several midfield targets they have and stands a good chance of moving to the club in the winter.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that the favourite to move to Turin at the end of this year is Sassuolo’s, Domenico Berardi.

The attacker was close to switching to the club in the summer, but Juve could not agree to sign him, and he remained with Sassuolo.

In January, the Bianconeri are expected to make a new approach, and it might pay off with Berardi ready to move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been one of the finest attackers in Italy in the last few seasons, and the Euro 2020 is perfect for our system if we can add him to the group.

His runs in behind will create chances for our attackers and he also knows how to pick out a pass.