With just over a month separating us from the start of the January transfer window, it appears that this upcoming Mecato will see Juventus linked with all-too-familiar faces.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will once again pursue the signing of Domenico Berardi.

The Turin-based giants have been tracking the winger for years now, but the player was reportedly close to signing for the Old Lady in the summer.

The Neroverdi even left him out of the squad until the end of the summer transfer session, anticipating a possible transfer. However, Juventus weren’t able to meet Sassuolo’s price.

Therefore, the 29-year-old resumed action for Alessio Dionisi’s side, swiftly reclaiming his status as the club’s ultimate talisman.

The Euro 2020 scored a brace yesterday in his side’s exciting 4-3 win over Empoli, raising his personal tally to seven goals this season.

But as the source tells it, Juventus and Berardi both have the desire to seal the deal in January.

The Turin-based newspaper goes on to claim that signing the Italian winger is the main priority for the club in January rather than adding a new midfielder to the ranks.

Nevertheless, Juventus football director Cristiano Giuntoli will be hoping that Sassuolo find themselves in a comfortable position in the table by January.

As the report explains, if the Emilian club are in a secure spot in the Serie A standings, they will be more likely to accept a bid for their historic icon. The Neroverdi currently sit 13th with 15 points from 13 rounds.