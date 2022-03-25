Berardi returns to fashion for Juventus because of Vlahovic

Domenico Berardi has emerged as a target for Juventus again following his fine season as the main man at Sassuolo, and a summer transfer could happen.

The Azzurri star was a part of the national team side that won Euro 2020 and the one that has just missed out on a place in the FIFA World Cup later this year.

That failure takes nothing away from him on an individual level because he is having one of the best seasons of his career so far, having scored 14 times and provided 14 assists in 27 league games.

Fichajes.net says Juventus is targeting a move for him again because they want support from either flank for Dusan Vlahovic.

It seemed to suggest the Bianconeri will field a 4-3-3 formation with two wingers on either side of the Serbian striker to get the best out of him and Berardi could be one of the new players that joins them.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has the numbers that we need as an attacker and he will most likely do a great job if he joins us at the end of this season.

Max Allegri has been playing Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala on either side of Vlahovic and we all know both attackers are not naturally wing players.

Having Berardi on the right and Federico Chiesa on the left will help us become a more lethal attacking team to play against.