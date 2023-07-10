Berardi to Juventus? Here’s who Allegri’s tactical formation would change

This summer, the rumours linking Domenico Berardi to Juventus have resurfaced. The 28-year-old was on the club’s books between 2013 and 2015 but never truly donned the famous Black-and-White jersey.

According to Il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri and Lazio are competing for the services of the Italian winger.

The source claims that Sassuolo are requesting 30 million euros to part ways with their iconic star. This figure could rule the capital side out of the equation.

As for Juventus, the possible arrival of Berardi could have a major effect on the whole dynamics of the squad.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) explains, the addition of the Euro 2020 winner could prompt a change in the tactical formation.

The source claims Max Allegri would switch his tactical setup from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3 to accommodate the Italian star.

The report mentions Luiz Henrique as the alternative for Berardi. The 22-year-old Brazilian plays for Real Betis.

Juve FC say

Berardi primarily plays as a right winger in a three-man attack. Therefore, it wouldn’t make sense to splash cash on a player who isn’t suitable to play in a 3-5-2 formation.

But if Allegri is willing to alter his formation, then the Sassuolo star would be the right profile to join Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa up-front.

Nevertheless, signing Berardi would likely require a preceding sacrifice on the market, which could well be one of the two former Fiorentina stars.