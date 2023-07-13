This summer, Juventus might decide to sell Dusan Vlahovic in the face of a lucrative offer. As we reported this morning, the Serbian might be interested in a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bianconeri would be looking to collect a major transfer fee and spend a portion of it on a capable replacement.

In recent weeks, Gianluca Scamcca’s name emerged as one of the main candidates for the job.

The 24-year-old joined West Ham United last summer but hasn’t truly set the Premier League on fire. In a recent interview, he revealed his desire to return to Italian football, while naming Roma as his dream destination.

But for Inter legend Giuseppe Bergomi, Juventus would commit a mistake by replacing Vlahovic with Scamacca.

As the 1982 World Cup winner explains, the Serbian is younger (albeit by one year) and is a top-notch player.

“Giving away Vlahovic for Scamacca would be a difficult operation for me to understand,” said Bergomi in an appearance on Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“That’s because Vlahovic is younger as well as being a great player.”

The Serbian striker joined the Bianconeri in January 2022 but has since struggled to replicate the consistent goal-scoring form displayed during his memorable stint at Fiorentina.

For his part, Bergomi was an iconic defender who spent his entire playing career at Inter before hanging his boots in 2000.