Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has reportedly offered his services to his former employers.

The 29-year-old spent five years in Turin without ever fulfilling the early promise displayed during his early career stint at Fiorentina.

In 2022, the Bianconeri parted ways with the Italian following the expiry of his contract. He ended up joining Toronto FC on a free transfer.

But according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Bernardeschi is adamant about leaving the MLS side in January and make his return to Italian football.

As the journalist tells it, Turin would be his preferred destination, as he’d like to reunite with his old Juventus teammates and his former manager Max Allegri as the two men still share an amicable rapport.

The versatile player is even willing to take a pay cut to push forward the operation.

In #Juventus’ plans Federico #Bernardeschi is not a main target, but he could become an opportunity during the January #transfers window if #Juve don’t close one of the main targets https://t.co/4h4rHGNIwy — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 25, 2023

Nevertheless, Schira notes that Juventus don’t consider Bernardeschi a priority in January.

The management reportedly has other targets on its radar. However, they could rekindle their interest in the Italian if they fail to strike a deal with one of their main targets.

Bernardeschi scored five goals and provided his teammates with a couple of assists in his 31 MLS appearances this season. However, it turned out to be another disappointing campaign for Toronto who failed to reach the playoffs.

The Euro 2020 winner is tied to a contract valid until December 2026.