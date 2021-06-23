Bernadeschi aims for Euro 2020 glory ahead of ‘exciting’ Wembley clash

Juventus star Federico Bernadeschi is exciting to be headed to Wembley for their next match of Euro 2020, where his side will take on Austria in the round of 16.

The Old Lady midfielder started the Azzurri’s third and final group game against Wales on Sunday where his side managed to close out the group with a 100% record, winning all three games without conceding, and they will be looking to continue that into the knockout rounds.

Italy also equaled a record that was held since the 1930s by stretching their unbeaten record to 30 matches, and while they are pleased with what they have achieved, there is no celebration as the target is to bring the European Championships home to Italy.

“We are really happy to have equaled this record,” Federico said(via TuttoSport) As the coach has already said it is important but then we also need to add a trophy to make it extraordinary”.

“We believe we can do very well in this European Championship. The goal is that. We just have to try to continue on this path, play our game, our football. And continue to be this group, here, united as it transpires to everyone”.

Bernadeschi was then asked what he expected to come from their next opponents in Austria, to which he replied: “It’s a strong team, I think all those who get to this point are great teams. We will have to play our best match as it already happened in the group. Those were all finals, now they will be even more so. And we will have to face them like this. Alaba? He is a great champion. He has won many trophies, he has won everything and I must say that meeting such great champions is a great stimulus. And then there will be Wembley, the history of football. It will be even more exciting.”

Italy will surely go one further than just equalling the record when they take on Austria in London, but I’m glad the team isn´’t celebrating when the job is clearly only half-done.

While Alaba’s side will not be any pushovers, our team hasn’t been giving anyone any chances so far, and long may it continue.

Patrick