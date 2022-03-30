Bernarderschi and Juventus yet to agree on figures

With Paulo Dybala’s contractual saga put to rest, Juventus have shifted their focus to four other players who are running on expiring deals.

But while Mattia Perin, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio could well extend their time in Turin, the situation appear to be more complicated for Federico Bernardeschi.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are offering the winger a new contract with figures between 2.5 and 3 million euros, including bonuses.

However, the player currently earns around 4 millions, and is unwilling to accept reduced wages.

The management will surely hold a meeting with the Italian’s agent, Federico Pastorello, but reaching an agreement remains a tough task.

The Euro 2020 winner joined the club back in 2017 after sealing a controversial switch from rivals Fiorentina.

Juve FC say

Following the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, the Juventus management has now adopted a cutthroat approach, and it was on full display during the ill-fated contract negotiations for Dybala.

So if the Bianconeri directors didn’t flinch while dealing with one of the club’s biggest stars, they’re unlikely to bother themselves too much with Bernardeschi’s situation.

After all, the 28-year-old’s performances have been far from consistent, and one might say that his relatively high wages are no longer justified.

The management has been adamant on reducing the wage bill, and for the Italian, this either means accepting the offer or following Dybala towards the exit door.