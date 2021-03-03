Bernardeschi and Fabrotta: Who Juventus should keep and who they should sell

Two players who are struggling to establish themselves in the current Juventus team are Federico Bernardeschi and Gianluca Frabotta.

Both players have enjoyed different fortunes with the latter playing games because he is a useful option for left-back too.

Bernardeschi has been one player that has taken time to come around in Andrea Pirlo’s team and sometimes his decision not to leave the club at the start of the season hasn’t looked justified.

However, the midfielder showed his class when he came on in Juventus’ game against Spezia last night and Ilbianconero has delivered a verdict on him and Frabotta.

The report says his entrance changed the course of the match and he has now finally proven that he is the game-changer that the club needs.

His decisiveness in that game means he is one player that needs to be kept because he can contribute.

Frabotta, on the other hand, hasn’t recovered since his poor performance against Inter Milan and he was below-par against Spezia yet again.

After getting an early yellow card and being subbed off for Bernardeschi, the verdict is that he is not good enough to play for Juve, especially as he hasn’t even spent time out on loan away from the club.