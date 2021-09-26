Bernardeschi and Morata earn poor ratings for their performance against Sampdoria

Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata have been rated two of Juve’s underperforming players in their 3-2 win against Sampdoria.

Both players were given the chance to help the Bianconeri down their opponents as Massimiliano Allegri rotated his team.

Bernardeschi struggled to play for the club in the last campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

He was a squad member as Italy won Euro 2020 and was given another lifeline to have a fine career at Juventus by Allegri.

He may have blown his chance of showing Allegri he deserves to be a regular starter for the club.

Calciomercato rated him 5/10 in their post-match ratings and they claim that the midfielder simply got nothing right in the game, saying of his performance: “Practically everything is wrong, even in situations of apparent tranquillity”

Morata was in the attack alongside Paulo Dybala, who left the game injured, and the Spaniard failed to impress them.

They claim his performance in the game is a step back to the progress he has made recently, writing of his performance: “A step back, he too devours a goal at the start and then never finds the right starting point”