Former Juventus player Federico Bernardeschi has spoken highly of Max Allegri and expressed his confidence in the manager’s ability to lead the club back to the top. Despite facing two trophyless seasons at the helm of the Allianz Stadium, Allegri has received backing from Juventus, and the club firmly believes that he can guide them to success once again, as he did during his first spell with the team.

Allegri’s return to Juventus has been met with some calls for him to step down, but the club’s management has shown faith in his capabilities. The Bianconeri have been proactive in bolstering their squad with new signings and are committed to further strengthening the group, providing Allegri with the resources he needs to achieve success.

Bernardeschi, having played under Allegri during his first tenure at the club, has faith in the manager’s tactical prowess and man-management skills. The former Juventus star believes that Allegri’s experience and expertise will prove vital in helping the club reclaim its position at the top of Italian football.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I see a Juve that comes from a year in which many things have happened that will also affect the next one, such as not making the cups Juve is always Juve, they have a strong coach to rely on, who has the right experience to bring them back to the top, but they are not calm and need to put men with Juventus values ​​back into the group. said Allegri, it must be going back to the Champions League, but with one match a week Juve becomes very annoying”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri proved during his first spell at the club that he is a very good manager and we can trust the gaffer to deliver again in the nearest future.

If things go as planned, we should win the league, which would justify us sticking with him.