Bernardeschi celebrates twice in 48 hours

After winning his first international trophy on Sunday night, Federico Bernardeschi is now set to celebrate on a whole different level.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, 48 hours after lifting the European Championship with his nation, the Juventus winger is ready to tie the knot.

The former Fiorentina winger will marry his girlfriend Veronica Ciardi, who is known to the Italian public after her appearance on the country’s version of Big Brother in 2009-10. The wedding will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Carrara, which is the player’s native city.

The Bianconeri star suffered from a torrid season in Turin, and was rarely used by former manager Andrea Pirlo, nonetheless, Italian national team manager, Roberto Mancini, kept faith in him, and selected him amongst the 26 players that went on to lift the trophy in Wembley at the expense of Gareth Southgate’s England, following some dramatic shootouts.

Bernardeschi took part in the final as a substitute following Federico Chiesa’s injury in the second half, and managed to convert the fourth spot kick for the Azzurri – and had done the same against Spain in the semi finals.

The 27-year-old was tearful after the great triumph, revealing how much he suffered throughout the season. Nonetheless, his Juventus future remains far from certain, with only one year left on his contract.

Therefore, we’d like to congratulate Fede twice, and hope that this would prove to be the beginning of a happier chapter in his career.