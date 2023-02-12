Bernardeschi cheers for Juve against Fiorentina and has his say on point deduction

From Roberto Baggio all the way Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus have a knack for poaching Fiorentina’s favorite idols, much to the dismay of the purple crowds. This partially explains the heated rivalry between the Bianconeri and the Viola.

So ahead of Sunday’s tense matchup at the Allianz Stadium, Federico Bernardeschi revealed his personal choices in the battle between his two former employers.

The Euro 2020 winner says he’ll be cheering for Juventus against Fiorentina. The Italian made the controversial switch in 2017 after cementing himself as one of the best young stars in Serie A during his time in Florence.

This had naturally caused an uproar amongst Fiorentina fans, but the 28-year-old explains that the fans don’t know what went on behind the scenes.

“I saw several banners targeting me when I left Fiorentina. At the beginning it was a bit difficult, but then I got used to it,” said Bernardeschi in an interview with Diretta.it via Corriere dello Sport.

“The fans judge the player’s choice, but in reality, they don’t know how things really go behind the scenes. There are a thousand things about football that you can’t see from the outside. One day I’ll reveal it all.”

“I’m certainly more aligned with Juve. It will be a good game as always. I think Juventus will have the best chance of bringing it home, perhaps thanks to the exploits of some of their stars.”

The winger also reflected on Juve’s severe punishment received in the capital gains trial.

“It’s hard to see only one team being hit. Something isn’t right. I think we shouldn’t just see the tip of the iceberg. You must also consider everything else. Juventus are just an expiatory boss. They’re annoying because they had always won.”

After spending five years in Turin, Bernardeschi joined Toronto FC last summer and has been on a thrilling form for the MLS side.