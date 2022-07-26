Federico Bernardeschi has compared Dusan Vlahovic to Cristiano Ronaldo because of the Serbian’s dedication to the game.

He was a teammate of both players at Juventus before leaving the club at the end of last season.

The midfielder saw how hard Ronaldo worked to achieve the success we all see on the pitch.

He also spent six months with Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium and watched the Serbian work hard to score goals for the Bianconeri.

Speaking about the current Juve number 9, he said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “He is a champion. An authentic champion: a crazy professional who takes care of every detail and has a crazy hunger. He reminded me of Ronaldo in his attitude. They are two different players, of course, but they have that head there, that irrepressible craving. And it’s a very good boy.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo did so much for us, and his dedication to improving his performance continuously is one reason he is one of the world’s best players.

If Vlahovic continues to work hard on his game, he could be in the conversation for the world’s best in a few years.

At Juventus, he will work with some of the finest talents around the world, and that should make him better than he was before he joined the club.