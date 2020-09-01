Bernardeschi could change position

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi could yet remain at the club this summer and be used in a new position by new coach Andrea Pirlo.

The 26-year-old has had a mixed spell during his time in Turin, playing initially on the wing, before being changed to midfield and then behind the forwards.

Tuttosport report that Pirlo is now looking at changing Bernardeschi’s role at the club, offering him a new chance to prove his worth.

According to the report, Berna could be used as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation which may get the most from his playing charateristics.

The idea is to find alternatives to Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado, given the Bianconeri’s lack of strength in the full-back positions.

The switch is similar to one legendary coach Marcello Lippi made with former Italy international Gianluca Zambrotta, moving him from the right-side of midfield to left-back, gaining instant success and getting the best out of the player.