Bernardeschi, Danilo and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s Semi Final victory

Last night, Juventus secured their spot in the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Fiorentina. After beating their rivals 1-0 away from home, Max Allegri’s men consolidated the result by claiming a 2-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium.

The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting numbers registered after the Semi Final triumph.

First of all, this will be the Old Lady’s 21st appearance in the Coppa Italia finale. The Bianconeri now have at least five more finals under their belt than any other club in the tournament’s history.

For the first time ever, Juventus have registered their third win over Fiorentina in a single season. Allegri’s men have beaten the Tuscans in both legs of the Semi Finals, while also topping their rivals in a league fixture earlier this season. The two sides will meet for a fourth time on the final round of Serie A.

Moreover, the Bianconeri managed to win both Semi Final legs without conceding a single goal for the first time since 2017/18. Atalanta were our opponents at the time.

After breaking the deadlock on Wednesday, Federico Bernardeschi has now scored his last four goals in all competitions at the Allianz Stadium (two in Serie A, one in the Coppa Italia and one in the Champions League).

As for Danilo, his recent two goals for Juventus have both come after the 90th minute. He nodded home a dramatic equalizer in Bergamo earlier this season, and put the final nail in the Viola’s coffin last night.