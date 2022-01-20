Bernardeschi enters the radar of top European club

Barcelona has been targeting players on Juventus’ books recently and it seems more of the Bianconeri stars are catching their attention.

The Catalans are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but they have recently faced a serious financial problem.

As they come out of the chaotic period, they are looking at adding some top quality players to their squad.

Calciomercato says they have an eye on a free transfer for Juve’s contract rebel, Paulo Dybala.

However, he is not the only Bianconeri star who they want with the report adding Federico Bernardeschi to the mix.

Bernardeschi has an expiring deal at Juve, and he has always been committed to staying at the club.

Max Allegri has relied on him many times as a squad member so far.

However, the report says the Catalans hope he would not extend his deal at Juve and join them for free.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi should have done enough to earn another chance at Juve after winning Euro 2020.

However, the club is taking a cautious approach to renewing the contract of their players this season.

It seems the midfielder will have to earn a new deal like Dybala and Juan Cuadrado are expected to do.

If Juve doesn’t give him one soon enough, he might be tempted to agree to move to Barca.