Federico Bernardeschi won Euro 2020 with the Italy national team, playing alongside Federico Chiesa.

They were also teammates at Juventus before Bernardeschi left the club to move to Canada.

Bernardeschi wanted to be part of the Euro 2024 squad but was not considered for selection. The attacker wishes the current team the best of luck.

Italy began their campaign with a win against Albania, and their next game will be against Spain.

It is a highly anticipated fixture, with Spain looking to avenge their loss to Italy in Euro 2020.

Several players in the Italy squad can influence the game, and while discussing the fixture, Bernardeschi insists he always expects Chiesa to make an impact.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I always expect Fede to make the difference, but I believe that the midfield will be precious, Barella and Jorginho will have to contain. Spain may suffer the insertions of the fifths and Frattesi.Buffon is Buffon, only the name is a guarantee. It counts as Vialli counted for us. Gigi can give the right advice, the detail that makes the difference. Someone like him helps you understand moments, laugh and joke when you can and get serious again when you have to.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of Italy’s most reliable players. He does well for his country regardless of his form at Juventus.

We trust him to deliver against the Spaniards, knowing how important a win is for them in that game.