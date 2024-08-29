Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi expects the team to mount a stronger challenge for the Serie A title this season.

Last season, despite not having European football, Juve fought for the league crown and were in good form for much of the first half of the campaign.

However, the men in black and white struggled with consistency in the second half and eventually finished far from the top.

Max Allegri’s side last season simply couldn’t sustain a challenge against Inter Milan. But can Thiago Motta’s team do that?

After the first two games of this season, the new Juventus has shown its quality and character, and its fans are hopeful that the strong start will continue in the upcoming matches.

Bernardeschi seems convinced that Juve will challenge Inter Milan for a longer period this season than they did in the last one.

The winger said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They fought last year too, until January they were there playing, but then they had a bit of a short blanket. This year the squad is bigger and will bother Inter until the end.”

Juve FC Says

We seem to have a much stronger team this term, and we expect the boys to challenge the title properly.

However, the most important thing is that the team improves significantly and is set up to dominate Italian football for some time, even if winning trophies begins to happen in the next campaign.