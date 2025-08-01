Federico Bernardeschi has returned to Serie A and will now compete for Bologna following his spell in Major League Soccer. The Italian attacker, once a promising young talent in the league, is back with hopes of reviving his career and potentially earning a return to the national team.

Bernardeschi previously enjoyed a respectable tenure at Juventus, having joined the club after rising through the ranks at Fiorentina. His transfer to the Bianconeri caused considerable discontent among supporters of La Viola, yet the move was a significant step in his career. In Turin, he played alongside some of the top players in world football and under the guidance of highly regarded coaches, gaining valuable experience at the highest level.

Growth and Gratitude from His Time in Turin

Bernardeschi’s years at Juventus were formative, both professionally and personally. During his time at the club, he developed into a more complete footballer and earned regular call-ups to the Italy national team, a reflection of his performances at one of Europe’s most prestigious sides.

Now back in Italy, Bernardeschi will look to re-establish himself at Bologna and once again make a case for inclusion in the national setup. Despite the challenges of moving between clubs and adapting to different environments, he remains appreciative of his journey and holds his time at Juventus in especially high regard.

Speaking during his official unveiling as a Bologna player, Bernardeschi reflected on his career path and the key role Juventus played in shaping him. As quoted by Il Bianconero, “My relationship with the past is wonderful: I’ve changed clubs four times, including Crotone (where I was on loan). It’s understandable that some people were upset when I left Fiorentina, but then at Juventus I joined a very important club and we achieved several successes. I have respect for all the clubs I’ve been at. At Juve, I became the man and player I am today, so there’s great gratitude.”

Federico Bernardeschi (Getty Images)

Aiming for Revival and Recognition

Bernardeschi’s return to Serie A marks a new chapter, but the experience gained at Juventus continues to define his professional identity. Bologna will offer him a platform to compete once again at the highest level, and if he finds form, the door to international football may reopen. Regardless of what lies ahead, his connection to Juventus remains one of growth, success and enduring respect.