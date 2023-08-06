Federico Bernardeschi has weighed in on Juventus’ plans to potentially sell Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea in exchange for Romelu Lukaku or any other suitor willing to meet the Serbian striker’s valuation. Vlahovic’s time at the Allianz Stadium has not lived up to expectations since his move from Fiorentina, leading to Juventus’ consideration of other striking options.

However, Bernardeschi holds a different view and believes it is not yet time for Juventus to give up on Vlahovic. He remains confident in the young striker’s abilities and believes that once fully fit, Vlahovic will be able to deliver the goals the team needs to compete for trophies in the current campaign.

While Juventus appears keen on securing Lukaku or another proven striker to bolster their attacking options, Bernardeschi’s support for Vlahovic highlights the faith some still have in the Serbian’s potential. Ultimately, the club’s decision will depend on various factors, including player evaluations, tactical considerations, and their ambitions for the season.

The ex-Juventus man says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juve should keep Vlahovic, I am convinced of this: if Dusan is well he scores 25 goals in the league, in 2022-23 he scored 14, a miracle in his condition. Groin pain enters your head and never makes you feel good, you don’t know when it’s gone. I came out with surgery.

“Dusan is a great player, he’s young and takes free-kicks and penalties. We need time”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a good striker, we all know that, but he does not fit into our playing style and it makes no sense to keep him in the squad when that is the case.

There is no time to keep waiting for him, so it is best that we sell him while we can and find a replacement.