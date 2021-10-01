Bernardeschi faces Juventus exit as there have been no talks of a new contract

Federico Bernardeschi has been close to leaving Juventus over the last year, but the former Fiorentina man has continued to remain in Turin.

His loyalty and will to fight is commendable, but they might finally force him out of the club.

He is entering the last year of his current Bianconeri deal and has shown that his preference remains to keep playing for them.

However, the Euro 2020 winner is yet to be offered a new deal and Calciomercato reports that he faces finally leaving the club.

Juve has targeted younger players in recent transfer windows and that is an approach that they look set to continue.

This will make it hard for Bernardeschi and the impressive Juan Cuadrado to earn new deals from the club.

The report says although he has refused to leave the club in the past and has been loyal, it seems his time is up now.

With under a year left on his current contract at the club, it reveals that Juve is yet to start talks of a new deal with his agent Mino Raiola.

The Bianconeri are also struggling to get Paulo Dybala on a new deal and they might want to finish with the Argentinian before thinking about other players in their squad.