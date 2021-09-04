Bernardeschi gets a fine of €40,000 for illegal off-field activity

Federico Bernardeschi has been handed a heavy fine following the discovery of illegal workers at his Amare Holi Beach in Marina di Carrara.

The Juventus and Italy midfielder had wedded in the property that he owns after Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph this summer.

Winning that competition brought a new lease of life to him as he had been struggling to get playing time at Juve and was lucky to be in the Azzurri squad for the competition.

However, La Nazione, as reported by Football Italia, claims the midfielder has been fined €40,000 and activities at his Amare Holi beach establishment have been suspended.

This is because the police of Massa Carrara discovered that 11 of the workers there worked illegally during a festival this summer.

The report claims 16 workers were found on the property, but only five were legally contracted to work at the facility.

The company that runs the property claims the 11 were not their employees, but the authorities discovered they were there because they offered services ranging from waiters, barmen and dishwashers.

Among the 11, they also discovered one to be a non-EU citizen.