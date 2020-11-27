Bernardeschi has his say on how well Juventus will do this season despite slow start

Federico Bernardeschi has admitted that this season has been a difficult and different campaign, but he says that Juventus is prepared to fight for the Scudetto no matter what happens.

Juve is looking for a tenth consecutive league title in this campaign as the Bianconeri continue to dominate the Italian game.

They have changed managers in the last two seasons after they sacked Maurizio Sarri in the summer, despite him leading them to their ninth straight league title.

They have named the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo as their new manager, and his tenure has brought about several inconsistent results so far.

They are still within touching distance of the top of the league table, but their inconsistency means that this season’s title race is still very open.

Bernardeschi admits that this is an unusual campaign, and he compares it to the end of last season.

However, he said that even though there are several strong teams hoping to win the title, he and his teammates are prepared to fight for it as well.

He told Sky Sports Italia: “This year is certainly a very special championship. It’s a bit like in the last months of last season, unfortunately there are really frenetic rhythms: every two days we play, those who have European competitions never stop and travel. In this period every detail must be taken care of, in this way in my opinion we can make a difference. Obviously there are many strong teams this year, but we still have the Scudetto sewn on the chest, so we will fight for continue to have it next year “