Bernardeschi insists contract talks with Juventus haven’t broken down

Federico Bernardeschi was one of the goal-scorers as Juventus beat his former club, Fiorentina, in the semi-final second leg of the Coppa Italia last night.

The midfielder has had an inconsistent time at the club, and he is approaching the end of his current deal.

He would be out of contract in the summer, and a new one isn’t forthcoming at the moment.

It almost points to him leaving the club when this season ends, and some rumours claim contract talks between him and the Bianconeri have broken down.

He was asked directly about that after Juventus beat La Viola last night, and he replied via Football Italia: “No, absolutely not. There is a season to be concluded, an objective to be achieved and that is what’s important.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been a great squad member at Juve and he proved that again in the game against Fiorentina with a goal.

The Italy international is one of our go-to men when those above him in the pecking order are not available to play.

Some players will leave the club in the summer, but he is one man who should remain at the Allianz Stadium.