Bernardeschi is Juve’s 10th goal-scorer this season – A look at the full figures

On the final match of the year, Federico Bernardeschi’s waited until the 83rd minute to break his duck for the season.

The winger rounded a memorable performance against Cagliari by scoring his first goal this term and his club’s 27.

For their part, Juventus hit double digit in terms of the number of goal-scorers since the start of the Serie A campaign.

According to ilBianconero, Bernardeschi is the 10th Juventus player to score at least one goal in the league.

More interestingly, the stats reveal that not a single player managed to score more than a handful of goals.

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are leading the charts with five strikes each. The Argentine perhaps would have added to his personal tally if it wasn’t for his injury setbacks, while the Spaniard blew hot and cold throughout the year.

Juan Cuadrado is right behind the duo with four goals, which is an impressive stat for a player who acted as a right-back on several occasions.

Leonardo Bonucci and Moise Kean complete the Top 5 with three goals each. The defender scored all of his goals from the spot, while the youngster is still trying to find his scoring touch following his return to Turin.

Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie represent the midfield bunch with two goals each, while Matthis de Ligt, Federico Chiesa and Bernardeschi each contributed with a lone strike.

Here’s the full list of Juve’s goal-scorers thus far this season:

Paulo Dybala 5

Alvaro Morata 5

Juan Cuadrado 4

Leonardo Bonucci 3

Moise Kean 3

Manuel Locatelli 2

Weston McKennie 2

Federico Bernardeschi 1

Matthijs De Ligt 1

Federico Chiesa 1