Former Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has been observing his former team as they challenge Inter Milan for the Serie A title this season, and he insists that he is not surprised by their performance.

Despite not having the most impressive transfer window, and with many rivals strengthening their squads more significantly, Juventus has emerged as a formidable contender. While Inter Milan was widely considered the favourite to win the league this season, few expected Juventus to be their closest challenger.

Contrary to predictions, the Bianconeri have defied expectations and could potentially top the Serie A table by the next week if they defeat Inter Milan over the weekend. The surprising start to the season has delighted Juventus fans, but Bernardeschi, familiar with the club’s capabilities, is not surprised.

Asked about Juve challenging for the title, Bernardeschi said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“No, because I know the Juventus world well and Max. I expected it and I am happy.

“It’s unfair to make comparisons [with my Juventus side]. These guys must gain experience to become champions, but the most important thing is not to lose the mentality. The environment makes the difference and I see the same spirit of the old Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi was on our books for a long time and knows we have a culture of excellence.

This is what is fueling the current challenge and an important figure in building that culture is Max Allegri.