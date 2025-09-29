TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 10: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. celebrates with teammate Federico Bernardeschi after scoring their team's third goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and US Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images )

Federico Bernardeschi explains how Juventus have always been able to produce winning dynasties, while setting the record straight on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italian player rose through the ranks of Fiorentina before making the controversial switch to Turin in the summer of 2017, burning several bridges in the process.

While most observers would argue that the winger failed to fulfil his initial promise, he still had his moments during the five years he spent at the Allianz Stadium, and also won three Scudetto titles in the process.

Federico Bernardeschi reveals Juventus winning recipe

After three years in Toronto, Bernardeschi decided to make his return to his home country, thus signing for Bologna.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old remains fond of his time at Juventus, as he reveals how the club manages to pass its values and winning mentality from one generation to another, and how the Italian block plays a fundamental role in this regard.

“At that moment, history aside, Juve were flying. It was an extraordinary run,” said Bernardeschi in his interview with BSMT via IlBianconero.

“They were the biggest club in Italy and among the five most important in Europe. You’re going to be up against real champions. The first time I entered the locker room, it was challenging. I was the youngest, along with two others.

“I immediately bonded with the Italian block. Gigi was something different; even though he was still active, he was already a legend. Giorgio, Barza, Marchisio, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi… they all gave me a warm welcome.

“When I took the pitch, everything worked so well that it wasn’t difficult to settle in. When you play with stars of a certain level, you immediately feel at ease.

“The Juve I experienced focused its backbone on Italians who had to carry forward the club’s values. When you have Buffon, Bonucci, Chiellini, Marchisio… who are all part of the club’s history, then you add the young Italian talent because they teach you what it means to be at Juve, to respect certain rules.

“Then, it will be up to you to pick up the torch tomorrow. So that was the secret. To these stars, however, you have to add the likes of Pjanic, Khedira, and Lichtsteiner, who were not Italian but well-established. That was the real secret.”

Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus teammates (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Bernardeschi then went on to discuss Ronaldo and what it was like to have the out-of-this-world superstar as a teammate.

“From a locker room perspective, he’s an exceptional guy. As a player, there’s nothing more to add, he’s sensational. He’s more humble and sensitive than you might think.

“As his teammate, you must understand that he’s unique, and don’t compare what he does to what you do. If you’re aware of this, you’ll have no problem. He has his routine, he has things you need to know, be aware of. He’s your teammate, but he’s not like you.

“If I want to go get an ice cream in Turin with Cristiano, it’s a different story. He laughs and jokes, a truly down-to-earth guy. When I came in, he always said: ‘There’s the stylish Italian’. He laughs and jokes with everyone.”

Bernardeschi insists Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t unsettle Juventus

While some observers identify Ronaldo’s arrival in Turin as the beginning of the end of Juve’s winning dynasty, Bernardeschi insists the club’s decline had little to do with the Portuguese striker’s presence.

“No, I don’t think he upset any balance. In the first season after his arrival, we really could have won the Champions League, I truly believe it.

“To say that Cristiano Ronaldo upset the balance within Juventus is not true; it would be hiding behind an alibi. I believe there were several factors that led to the loss of that DNA, that secret of transmitting values.

“If Juve didn’t win the Champions League with Ronaldo, it’s not his fault, it’s everyone’s fault. Against Atletico, he scored three goals, but everyone else had a wonderful performance. The following season, it was quite the opposite.”