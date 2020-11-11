Bernardeschi looking to prove his worth in this international window

One player that has struggled to find space in the current Juventus team is Federico Bernardeschi.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in 2017 as one of the hottest properties in the Serie A.

He has enjoyed some good times on the pitch for the club and he was an important part of the team that has won the last few Scudettos since he has been here.

But this season has been tough for him as he struggles to gain the trust of Andrea Pirlo.

The midfielder has played just over 100 minutes of football for Juventus this season, according to Tuttosports.

The report claims that this is a situation that he simply has to turn around and it adds that the national team will have to help him.

Despite playing so little football this season, Roberto Mancini has still named him in the Italy national team squad to play their November games.

The first match will be against Estonia, a friendly game, Bernardeschi is expected to be one of the starters with the former Manchester City manager resting his top options.

Time is running out for Bernardeschi to prove his worth and Andrea Pirlo will be watching the Estonia game closely to see how the midfielder responds to being snubbed at club level.