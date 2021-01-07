Bernardeschi makes a decision on his Juventus future

Federico Bernardeschi is one player that Juventus will want to get off their books as soon as they can.

The midfielder hasn’t exactly reached the heights that the Bianconeri thought he would reach when they signed him from Fiorentina.

This season has been, probably, his worst in a Juventus shirt as he struggles to play for them and to even impress when he has had the chance to do so.

The Bianconeri want to sell him and they have proposed using him in exchange deals that would see him join a team that would offer him more playing time.

However, Corriere dello Sport via Tuttojuve says that the attacker has no intention of leaving Juventus at the moment.

He has been courted by several teams recently and Hertha Berlin is the latest side to show interest in his signature, however, he has turned down the Germans too.

The report says that he is being touted to be used as a part of the deal to bring Papu Gomez to Turin, but he is also not interested in that move.

It says that all he is thinking about is to impress enough to get Andrea Pirlo to have a change of heart about him and put him in the Juve team.