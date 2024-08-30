Kenan Yildiz is the player Federico Bernardeschi believes will impress the most under Thiago Motta.

The youngster has been given Juventus’ iconic number 10 shirt, a number usually reserved for legendary figures at the club.

This is a clear indication that Juve holds him in high regard, and the Turkish international is expected to develop into a world-class star.

Thiago Motta is an ideal manager for Yildiz and has made the teenager a starter this season.

Yildiz has already recorded two assists in as many Serie A games for the Bianconeri, and Bernardeschi admits he is the player he expects to excel.

Having watched the youngster closely, Bernardeschi is increasingly impressed each time he sees him on the pitch, which has given him confidence that Yildiz is the real deal.

He said to La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“The real coup for me will be Yildiz. It’s right to give him the number 10 because he has that something extra that always makes the difference.

“A player with his class must be left free.”

Juve FC Says

We all know that Yildiz is a top talent, and the youngster can be trusted to deliver solid performances for us this season and beyond.