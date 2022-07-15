Bernardeschi nears a new club and it could reveal why he left Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi is close to signing for Toronto FC in the MLS, a move that means he will leave Europe at the age of 28.

The midfielder left Juventus at the end of last season as a free agent, after he failed to agree to terms of a new deal.

The Bianconeri have been cutting down on their wage bill and have been offering players smaller salaries when they renew their contracts.

At the time, reports speculated that Juve will ask him to accept a reduced salary to remain at the club, and he refused.

He was expecting to earn more money when he becomes a free agent, but it never came from a Serie A club.

Calciomercato reports that only Napoli was serious about signing him, but their contract offer was too small monetarily.

The report now claims he is moving to Toronto because they have agreed to pay him 5m euros per season, the highest offer he has received so far.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi was never exactly a key player for us and spent most of his time at the club as a squad member.

He probably overestimated himself and how much other clubs will want him, which is why he left Juve.

A move to the MLS should be for a player that is retiring, but 5m euros per season is too good for him to turn down.