Federico Bernardeschi is reportedly offering his services to Juventus without setting any extra conditions.

The 29-year-old spent five campaigns in Turin. He joined the club in 2017 after making the inevitable controversial transfer from Fiorentina.

He remained at the Allianz Stadium until June 2022, when he left following the expiry of his contract.

The Euro 2020 winner then signed for Toronto FC as a free agent, joining his compatriot Lorenzo Insigne.

Albeit he found mild success on a personal level, the winger hasn’t been able to change the team’s fortunes for the better in the MLS standings.

But despite plying his trade on Canadian soil nowadays, Bernardeschi remains in Juve’s orbit, and he’s been making recurring appearances recently.

The Italian visited Continassa in November and offered his support to his former teammates in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

He also spent New Year’s Eve partying with Juventus stars Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Federico Gatti.

So according to La Stampa via ilBianconero, Bernardeschi is willing to rejoin the club in January regardless of contractual stipulations.

The winger can free himself for the next six months so he can offer Max Allegri’s men a hand until the end of the season.

The source adds that Toronto FC wouldn’t mind sending their player on loan till June.

Bernaredeschi has never fulfilled the early promise he showcased during his early years in Florence, but Juventus might decide to resort to his services as a low-cost reinforcement in January, especially in the lack of affordable alternatives.