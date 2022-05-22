Bernardeschi opens the door joining Dybala and Chiellini leaving Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi insists he is now open to any opportunity as he calls time on his Juventus career.

The midfielder has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2017, when he joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina. Interestingly, his final game for Juve was against the same opponent yesterday.

After the match, he confirmed he was leaving Juve and reveals that he is now open to a new challenge as he searches for one that excites him.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Now I think of myself, I would like a beautiful project that can marry my ideas. I am open to everything, to change: when you decide this way, you are ready for change and I am wary of those in comfort zones. Change is evolution. , we are open to everything.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi joined Juve to so much fanfare, and he was regarded as one of the most talented Italian players at the time.

However, the midfielder struggled to live up to the expectations, and he will leave knowing he could have done more at the club.

He remains a good squad member, but now is a fitting time to bid farewell to him as we reconstruct our squad.