In recent weeks, circulating news reports have been linking Federico Bernardeschi with a possible return to Juventus.

The player fueled the stories by making a noticeable visit during the recent Derby d’Ialia against Inter. He then dropped by at Continassa to greet his former teammates and coaches.

The winger spent five years in Turin between 2017 and 2022 before joining Toronto FC on a free transfer.

As we reported yesterday, the MLS club could be open to loaning out the Italian in January until the end of the European season.

In a new interview, the Euro 2020 winner has returned to discuss his former club and his unwavering passion for the Bianconeri.

Bernardeschi insists that Juventus remains in his heart, admitting he would love to return to the club.

“Juventus is in my heart,” proclaimed the 29-year-old in an interview with La Domenica Sportiva via ilBianconero.

“A piece of my heart has remained there. Let’s see, but I would be happy to return.”

The player also discussed Juve’s most recent win over Monza. The Bianconeri snatched the victory in the dying moments following a dramatic finale.

“The victory against Monza says a lot about Juventus this year. This is a team that never gives up, which we were used to seeing, with the Juventus DNA.

“All the suffering becomes enjoyable when you bring home the three points in the end.”

Finally, Bernardeschi feels that Federico Chiesa should receive more praise for his hard work rather than being expected to score in every match.

“Fede and I have different traits, but I’ve seen him play beautiful games at Juventus, and not just with the national team.

“Now, one always expects him to score or provide the assist, but we must also appreciate his dirty work off the ball.”