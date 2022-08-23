Bernardeschi opens up on the real reason he didn’t renew his contract at Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi is enjoying his start to life in the MLS where he now plays for Toronto FC.

The midfielder was at Juventus from 2017 until this summer, after joining the Bianconeri from Fiorentina as one of the finest talents in Europe.

When the Bianconeri splashed the cash to add him to their squad, he was expected to go on and become a top player.

However, in his last two seasons at the club, he struggled to play regularly and his contract ran down.

He left the Allianz Stadium as a free agent and ended his European stint by moving to the MLS.

At Toronto, he is enjoying a new lease on life, but why did he not renew his contract at Juventus?

He reveals, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“There are things that could have worked better, yes. I didn’t stay at Juve because there were different visions. We talked to each other as sincerely as possible by looking each other in the face. That’s all. Many things led to this choice. Juve are reopening a new cycle today, and they are already doing it now.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi failed to live up to the hype surrounding him when he arrived at Juve.

We had expected so much from him, and it was probably more than we should have.

The midfielder is enjoying life in Toronto now, but the level of football there cannot be compared to that of Europe.