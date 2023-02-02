Bernardeschi prays Juventus’ Serie A titles are not revoked

Former Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has spoken about their ongoing legal struggles and admits he hopes the Serie A title they won will not be revoked.

Juve has just been docked 15 points for the use of capital gains and more punishment could come as they are being investigated for paying their players under the table and not adding it to their financial report.

As the club appeals the 15-point deduction, they could be hit with an even harder penalty when the Prisma investigation is completed.

No one knows how bad the punishment will be, but one possibility is a demotion and some league titles they have won in the past could be revoked.

Bernardeschi is worried and prays that it does not happen because they worked hard to earn it.

He said via Football Italia:

“I don’t know what will happen, I hope the Scudetto titles we won won’t be revoked.

“It would be a big injustice as the team’s results go beyond the club’s finances.”

Juve FC Says

It will be sad if a league title is revoked because the players worked for it and the payment of salaries under the table or capital gains did not have much of a say in it.