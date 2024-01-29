Federico Bernardeschi continues to express his desire for a return to Serie A, driven by his ambition to secure a spot in the Euro 2024 squad.

During his holiday following the conclusion of the previous MLS season, Bernardeschi openly hinted at the possibility of rejoining Juventus. The former Bianconeri midfielder acknowledged in various interviews that he is open to a six-month loan switch.

Despite his expressed interest, Juventus did not make a move, and Bernardeschi is now back in Toronto, gearing up for the upcoming MLS season. However, with the transfer window still open, Juventus may have some surprises in store. According to a report on Calciomercato, Bernardeschi remains eager for a return to the club. As he prepares for the MLS season, he is hopeful of receiving a call from Juventus before the European transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Bern was not good enough for us when we allowed him to run down his contract and leave, there is no guarantee that he will be good enough for us now.

We have to focus on players in Europe who are doing well at their present clubs, but no serious team will sell its key players in the final days of the January transfer window.

This means we could be stuck with our present options or sign a player that may not be as good as we want.