Bernardeschi responds to rumours that he has found a new club

Federico Bernardeschi has denied rumours that he has signed a contract with a new club.

The midfielder left Juventus at the end of last season and has been a free agent.

The Euro 2020 winner has been linked with a move to several clubs in Serie A, but his most serious suitor, according to the rumour mill, was Toronto FC.

A move there would have reunited him with his Italian national teammate Lorenzo Insigne.

It seemed he would make the move, and some reports had even suggested that he has reached an agreement with the MLS club.

However, the midfielder has now moved to end such fake news. According to a report on Corriere dello Sport, he released a statement which reads: “At the moment I have not signed with any club. When I do, I will communicate it myself. Thank you.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi failed to live up to the expectations we had of him when he moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2017.

The midfielder was an impressive player at Fiorentina, but he will not look back at his time at Juve with so much fondness.

Although he didn’t do as good as we wanted, he should still find a new club in this transfer window.