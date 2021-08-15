Bernardeschi says he is enjoying his new role under Allegri after starring in Atalanta win

Federico Bernardeschi is one player that has a point to prove in this campaign with the return of Massimiliano Allegri tipped to help the Euro 2020 winner enjoy a revival.

He was one of the key players at the club during Allegri’s first stint as the manager, but he struggled under Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, who managed him over the last two seasons.

He refused to leave the club last summer despite being made surplus to requirements and continued to be called up for international duty by Italy.

After playing a small role in Italy’s Euro 2020 success, he is now looking to reestablish himself at club level.

Allegri will give him another chance and he was among the goals as the Bianconeri beat Atalanta in a pre-season friendly yesterday.

He will hope to carry that goal-scoring form with him into the new season as he finds out that he might be used as a midfielder in the upcoming campaign.

After the Atalanta game, he told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m enjoying being at the center of the game, touching a lot of balls and helping in coverage. We have been missing this in recent seasons, in the desire to sacrifice ourselves and we have to find it again.

“We Italians have found it again at the European Championships.”