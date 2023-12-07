Former Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has shared his thoughts on the Bianconeri’s resurgence in the current campaign, emphasising that they are experiencing a return to form.

Juventus has performed well in the first half of the season, capitalising on the absence of European competitions to establish themselves as one of the top clubs in Italy. The team is currently competing closely with Inter Milan in the Serie A title race, with some fans harbouring hopes of a potential league victory.

While Juventus aims to secure a top-four finish, Bernardeschi suggests that the team is making a comeback and that it will be a great game with Napoli.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Definitely a great match between two great teams and I hope we win, let’s see how it goes. Juve is making a comeback.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has had a good season and it is not so difficult to tell that we can be champions of Italy in the summer.

But we must stay humble and work to win every single game, knowing that we may have to be perfect to be champions ahead of Inter Milan.