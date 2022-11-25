Bernardeschi says Juventus missed a good chance to keep Rabiot months ago

Former Juventus man Federico Bernardeschi is unsurprised by the form of Adrien Rabiot and insists he knew the Frenchman was capable of what he is delivering at Juventus now.

Rabiot is arguably having his best season as a Juventus player and it comes in the final term of his deal with him.

He has been one of the most criticised players at the club since he moved to Turin and only started proving his worth on the field for them this term.

As he also plays an important role for France at the World Cup, many clubs are interested in adding him to their squad.

Juve is hopeful he will reject others and stay with them, but Bernardeschi said they should have offered him a new deal months ago.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Rabiot doesn’t surprise me. Seeing him in training, I had no doubts about his qualities. I’m very happy for Adri because I know what it means to be criticised unfairly. Juventus should have renewed his contract months ago: where do you find him 90 meters with his progression? Fagioli watched him when he joined the first team and I understood what he was worth: he has a great vision of the game, I would like to see him as a playmaker.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has become one of the world’s finest midfielders, and we should have offered him a new deal immediately after his talks with Manchester United broke down.

Agreeing to sell him to the Premier League club was a clear sign that we were willing to sacrifice him, which could make him not extend his deal.