Bernardeschi says Rabiot shows fans do not know how to criticize a player

Federico Bernardeschi has again taken a swipe at fans who criticize players unfairly as Juventus look set to lose Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season.

The French midfielder has been at the club since 2019 and was arguably one of its most criticized players before this season.

But he is often picked by Max Allegri, who has always seen him as a good player regardless of the criticism from fans and pundits.

However, outsiders often wonder why he is being picked to play because they do not see his impact on the team.

But he has been arguably Juve’s best player this season, and Bernardeschi says the players always knew he was a top-quality midfielder.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Rabiot has always been unfairly criticized from the outside, because if they had seen him “ from the inside ” as I did for 4 years, nobody would have criticized him. Probably we should educate the public more to understand how a player is analyzed, 4, 5 wrong games are not enough to say that a season is unsuccessful because then, the qualities when you have them, they always come out at the right time.”

Juve FC Says

Fans judge players by the output they deliver, and it is hard to blame them for taking that approach. After all, they pay good money to watch the players perform.

However, some players work in silence, which was the case with Rabiot until he added goals to his game this season.