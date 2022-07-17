Bernardeschi
Bernardeschi sends a farewell message to Juventus

July 17, 2022 - 12:30 pm

Federico Bernardeschi has penned an emotional letter to Juventus after completing his free transfer to Toronto FC.

The midfielder left the Bianconeri at the end of last season after joining them from Fiorentina in 2017.

At the time, he was one of the best talents in Serie A, and we expected Juve to turn him into the next big thing in the competition.

However, his spell at the Allianz Stadium was average, considering the hype around his arrival.

In his final seasons, he couldn’t get anywhere near the Bianconeri first team before leaving.

He now joins a strong contingent of Italian players in the MLS, and he didn’t leave without saying a word.

In his open letter, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“A life journey has ended.

“This city, these colors, have accompanied my path as an athlete, as a man and as a father!

“A five-year journey made up of unforgettable victories and painful defeats, which ends with the awareness of choosing change as a moment of professional and personal evolution.

“The criticisms were a stimulus, the applause a pride!

“I leave Turin, my home.

“I leave Juventus, a family.

“With gratitude and respect.

“Thank you all!”

Juve FC Says

We expected so much from Bernardeschi, and the midfielder knows he underperformed at Juve.

However, he did his best and contributed with some key goals to help us win several trophies with him on the team.

At 28, he will be one of the youngest players to leave Europe for the MLS, but he will certainly enjoy his time in the competition.

