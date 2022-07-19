Bernardeschi sends a message to Juventus over Allegri

Federico Bernardeschi has finally found a new home after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

The midfielder now plays for Toronto FC after he joined the MLS side a few days ago.

He becomes the latest Italian player to move to the American top flight and the second former Juve man to move to the competition this summer, after Giorgio Chiellini.

Bernardeschi was at Juve from 2017 until this year and he was a key player for the Bianconeri.

However, he didn’t reach the heights everyone expected of him when he first broke out at Fiorentina.

He struggled to play regularly last season under Max Allegri. However, at his Toronto FC unveiling, he urged Juve to keep faith with the manager.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Juve give time to Allegri. In Turin, there is only one verb: to win.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s first season back at Juve was not as good as we would have wanted and the manager knows it.

However, considering the shape of the team he inherited, he needs time to get it into form to win titles.

The Bianconeri have given him another campaign and a sign of improvement would be to win another trophy.