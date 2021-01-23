Bernardeschi set for a rare start if Chiesa cannot face Bologna

Federico Bernardeschi has been tipped to make a rare start for Juventus when the Bianconeri face Bologna in their next league game.

The midfielder has struggled to see playing time at the club this season after he made a slow start to the campaign.

Andrea Pirlo is rebuilding this Juventus squad, and every player has to work hard for a place in it.

While the likes of Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie have come into the team and found a spot, Bernardeschi hasn’t been so lucky.

He now has the chance to show Pirlo why he should be given more chances as Sky Sports Italia via Tuttojuve reports that he is in line to start Juve’s next game against Bologna if Chiesa cannot recover in time for the game.

Chiesa has been one of the first names on the team sheet, but he couldn’t play more than 45 minutes in Juventus’ last game against Napoli.

He isn’t expected to be fit in time for the Bologna match this weekend, and Bernardeschi will get a rare start.

The report also said that Giorgio Chiellini might also play the game, but he would have to speak with Andrea Pirlo to ascertain if he can play three games within a week.