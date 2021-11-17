Bernardeschi set to miss several key matches for Juventus

Shortly after coming in during the second half for Italy against Northern Ireland, Federico Bernardeschi felt some discomfort in the adductor.

The Juventus winger remained on the pitch until the final whistle, but it was later revealed that he sustained an injury.

The former Fiorentina man returned to Turin and underwent some tests at the J-medical center.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian has suffered from a low-grade lesion of the right iliopsoas muscle, which should keep him out of action for twenty days.

The player’s condition will be re-evaluated in ten days in order to monitor its progress, but he will surely miss out on some decisive matches, starting from Saturday’s trip to the capital.

The Bianconeri are set to take on Lazio before flying to London for a Champions League fixture against Chelsea, and will then host Atalanta in the following weekend.

Therefore, Bernardeschi will miss all of these clashes, and he remains doubtful for some the following fixtures as well, particularly the ones against Genoa and Salernitana.

The report believes that the most likely date for his comeback will be the European fixture against Malmo on December 8.

On another note, the source believes that Mattia De Sciglio will return to the pitch starting next week, while the club’s medical staff awaits Paulo Dybala’s return from Argentina in order to conduct the required tests and figure out the extent of his latest injury.